Leah Sartor Farr of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born December 11, 1943 to Odile and Clois S. Sartor, Sr. in Atlanta, TX. In her 20s, she moved to Baton Rouge, LA and remained there until her death. She was predeceased by her the love of her life, George Baine Farr, Sr., her parents, her sister (Martha Sue), her brother (C.S. Sartor, Jr.) and sister (Ann White). She is survived by her brother (Jon Sartor) and sister (Judy Lerner) as well as her children: George Baine Farr, Jr. (Kiki), Leah Michelle Farr, Melissa Kimball Passini (Eddie), and Monica Kimball Murphy (Brian). She found endless joy in her grandchildren: Leah Katherine Farr, Lucy Mae Passini, Cameron Kavanaugh Farr, Shannon Patricia Murphy, Hailey Rae Farr, and Sean Michael Murphy. There are many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who should be listed; you were greatly appreciated and much loved by her. After retiring from Plantation Pipeline in Baker, Leah indulged in her hobbies of painting, gardening, refinishing furniture, and volunteering at LSU's Rural Life Museum with her family. She is remembered for her grace, her wit, the occasional jitterbug in the driveway, and making everyone feel comfortable in her home. The family wishes to thank her Pinnacle Hospice team, especially Ann, Elizabeth, Annette, and Jody for their excellent care since March 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. 4th St in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LSU Rural Life Museum; please reference Leah and George Farr in the donations. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
