Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LeAndre's life story with friends and family

Share LeAndre's life story with friends and family

LeAndre R. Ellsworth, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. LeAndre was 40 years old. He leaves to cherish his wife Kendra Ellsworth, 3 children, parents, a special aunt, family and friends. A private family visitation at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, La 70807.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store