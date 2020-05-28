Leatrice "Lincoln" Montgomery
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leatrice "Lincoln" Montgomery, born April 13, 1929, passed on May 15, 2020. There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-6 pm at MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, LA 70442. Funeral Services: Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1 pm; viewing from 12-1, MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Internment: Rocky Hill A.M.E Church Cemetery, 151 Rocky Hill Road, Amite, LA 70422. Entrusted arrangement MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home of Denham Springs, LA 70726.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved