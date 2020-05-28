Or Copy this URL to Share

Leatrice "Lincoln" Montgomery, born April 13, 1929, passed on May 15, 2020. There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-6 pm at MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, LA 70442. Funeral Services: Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1 pm; viewing from 12-1, MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Internment: Rocky Hill A.M.E Church Cemetery, 151 Rocky Hill Road, Amite, LA 70422. Entrusted arrangement MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home of Denham Springs, LA 70726.

