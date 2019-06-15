Leatrice W. Adams, 88, of Baton Rouge passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Adams was a devoted member of Beth Shalom Synagogue of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Asa A. Adams; parents, Morris and Ethel Watsky. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Leffel (Rick); step-daughter, Pamela Bethune (Scottie); sister, Lazelle Alexander; brother, Sheldon Watsky; grandchildren, Danielle Leffel (Gary), Shanna Patterson (Wade) and Shelley Melancon (Dennis); numerous great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Beth Shalom Synagogue-9111 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70809. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to: Cardinal Hospice or The Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 20, 2019