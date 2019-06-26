Ledell Mackie Jr. (1953 - 2019)
    - Earl C Jackson
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Ledell Mackie, Jr. departed this life at the age of 66 years old on June 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is survived by three children, Shontel (Kirklin) Campbell, Darius (Ashley) Mackie, Tiffany (Christopher) Taylor, and five grandchildren, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Siblings and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 28, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM and Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00AM followed by funeral service at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 8842 Greenwood Road, Saint Francisville. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
