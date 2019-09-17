Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee A. "Ruger" Robinson. View Sign Service Information Springer Turner Funeral Home 150 E Main St Salina , UT 84654 (435)-529-3821 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salina Stake Center 98 West 400 North Salina , UT View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Salina Stake Center 98 West 400 North Salina , UT View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Salina Stake Center 98 West 400 North Salina , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend Lee A. Robinson, age 61 of Salina, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Orem. Ruger was born on August 9, 1958 in Salina, a son of Art J. and Norma Lee Peterson Robinson. He graduated from North Sevier High School Class of 1976. He married Jamie Ann Lanoix on November 23, 1984 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Ruger loved his home town. He was an avid supporter of the North Sevier athletic programs and many Sevier County events. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Family was Ruger's greatest love in life. His dream came true when his grandson Miles and granddaughter Josie were born. He loved their beautiful smiles and the joy they brought to his life. He loved all kids and was everyone's Uncle Ruger. He had too many friends to name but would have wanted you to know the impact you had on him. Ruger knew he was on borrowed time so he lived his life to the fullest. Ruger enjoyed hunting and especially the African Safari he took with his sons in 2013. He and his wife Jamie enjoyed going for rides on the four wheeler, Razor, Harley, and Ranger. His favorite past time was "tinkering" with guns, chrome, new vehicles, and about anything with wheels. He is survived by his wife Jamie Ann Lanoix Robinson of Salina; his sons Joshua Earl (Kassidy) Robinson of Salina; Chase Joseph (Dawn) Robinson of Salina; his grandchildren Miles J. Robinson of Salina; Josie June Robinson of Salina; his sisters: Lorraine Smith of Salina; Peggy (Gary) Harrison of Central Valley; his brothers: Scott J. Robinson of Salina; Kim (Darlene) Robinson of Salina; his mother-in-law Amelia Shaheen Lanoix of Donaldsonville, Louisiana; his brothers-in-law Randy (Nell) Lanoix of Donaldsville, Louisiana; Earl "Chumpy" (Dana) Lanoix of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his sister-in-law MaryLynn (Tommy) Miglico of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a son, Ryan Lee Robinson; his parents, Art and Norma Robinson; his father-in-law, Earl "Chumbo" Lanoix; and his brother in law, Steve Smith. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Salina Stake Center, 98 West 400 North in Salina, Utah. Friends may call for viewing at the Salina Stake Center, Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. or Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. prior to the services. Burial will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in Salina under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina, Utah. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jeffery Brown, the Richfield Dialysis Center Nurses, and the Timpanogos Hospital and Staff. Online guestbook at: www.springerturner.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019

