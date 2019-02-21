A native of White Castle, La. and a resident of Detroit, Michigan, Lee Allen Jr. departed this life on February 9, 2019. Visiting at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday February 22, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. Visitation resume on Saturday February 23, 2019 at City of Refuge Church, 32855 Bowie St, White Castle, La. from 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Frank A. Jones Ill. Interment St. John The Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Mimmie Allen, 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 8 sisters. Arrangements Entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary 225-687-4216.
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019