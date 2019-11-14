|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond
|
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mr. Lee, age 87, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Mr. Lee proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked hard supporting his family as a leading pile driving superintendent with Volks Construction Co. from which he ultimately retired. Mr. Lee's family always came first, from wonderful family vacations, cooking wonderful meals, gathering everyone together every 4th of July around the family pool, to Greg and him hunting and fishing making wonderful memories. When Mr. Lee was inside relaxing, you'd often find him watching sports, or good old westerns on tv. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who is already dearly missed by all his family. Lee is survived by his daughters, Donna Renee McDonald Anthony (Danny), Melanie Yvonne McDonald McDill (Bobby); son, Gregory Lee McDonald (Missy); sisters, Anna Kuhn, Daisy Lemoine, Judy Leach, and Violet Ellis; brothers, Earl Ray McDonald, Bob McDonald, and Buster McDonald; grandchildren, Chandra McKinney (Sean), Dominick Valenti (Shelly), Adam McDonald, BJ McDill (Ashley), Caleb McDonald, Emily Hardin (Justin); great-grandchildren Tyler McKinney, Jourdan McKinney, and Brooks McDill. Lee is preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne Wagner McDonald; parents, Virgil and Irene McDonald; siblings Dutter Watson, Dallas McDonald, Jessie McDonald, Roy McDonald, and Clifton McDonald. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 Hwy 442, Holden, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Brother Alton Foster will officiate the service with interment to follow in Old Red Oak Cemetery, Livingston. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|