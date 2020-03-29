Lee Anna Long born April 14, 1933 in Somerset, Pennsylvania and died March 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late George Francis Long and Pauline Grace Gnagey Long. Lee Anna is survived by her children; Sam Long., Al Long, Robert Lee Lococo, Allen Lococo, Lawrence Joseph Lococo, Paul Anthony Lacava, Frank Albert Lacava, Donna Marie Wright and the late Suzanne Marie Lacava. Ms. Long was an eleven year resident of Old Jefferson Community Care Center. Interment to take place at Husband Cemetery, Somerset, Pennsylvania.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020