A Memorial Service will celebrate Lollie at 10 am,10/3/2020, River of Life Worship Center, 18295 LA Hwy 16, Port Vincent, LA. An Angel on Earth, 12/03/1958, an Angel in Heaven, 05/29/2020. She was a loving, faithful and devoted daughter, wife, mother, mawmaw, sister, aunt and friend. Parents, Jimmy and Billie Ruth Langlois. Husband, Bobby Ready. Daughters, Whitney(Josh) Marchan, Hannah Ready and son Robert (Adriana) Ready. Beloved grandsons, Matty Marchan, Rocky and Titus Ready. Sister Jaime (Trampus) Wagoner, Brothers, Jay (Emy), George (Herbie), Luke (Monica) and Hank Langlois. Preceded in death, grandparents George & Ruth Schoonmaker and Ramsey and Louise Langlois. She was a 1976 Woodlawn High School graduate where she was a member of the Pantherette dance team. Lollie loved our Lord and Savior and His church with a passion. She was the heartbeat of River of Life Church. She fulfilled her dream to see children get a christian education and founded River Of Life Academy. She worked endlessly to raise funds, organize and coordinate mission work in Brazil and Angola Prison. She sang before she walked and never stopped. She shared the gospel in song and ministry for 38 years with a joyful and selfless heart. Lollie created and has led a Women's Conference for 18 years. This year's conference will be held in her memory. Gifts can be made to the Lollie Ready Memorial Scholarship River of Life Academy, 18295 LA-16, Port Vincent, LA 70726.

