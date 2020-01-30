A native of Ethel, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Lee Ethel Perry departed this life Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was 71. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 am until Funeral Service at 11 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church 13041 Hwy 955 E Ethel, LA 70730. Rev. Dennis Grimes, Officiating. Interment in the St. Paul Family Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters Doretha Winn of Baton Rouge, LA and Beatrice Perry of Ethel, LA; four sons Robert (Carla) Perry of Ethel, LA, Cleveland Perry of Clinton, LA, Jerome Perry of Baton Rouge, LA and Keith (Keiria) Perry of Greensburg, LA; one sister Ola Perry of Clinton, LA; four brothers James Perry of Sherman, TX, Cleveland Perry of Jackson, LA, Johnny M. (Linda) Perry of Oklahoma City, OK and Johnny J. Perry of Ethel, LA; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Beatrice Scott Perry, grandparents, brother Issac Perry, sister Ophelia Jackson and great grandchild John R. Perry, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020