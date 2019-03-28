Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lee J. Hahn, 76, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed building things especially houses, making people laugh and spending time with his family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Loretta Cavalier Hahn; three children, Heidi H. St. Germain (Bret), Shane P. Hahn (Shelli) and Jason A. Hahn (Missy); eight grandchildren, Heather M. Hull (Josh), Ashlee and Jordan St. Germain, Olivia, Emma, Damon, Ella and Avery Hahn; four great grandchildren, Sage Naquin, Remy, Maddin and Jovie Hull; four siblings, Ronnie Hahn, E.J. Hahn (Donna), David "Gussie" Hahn (Nanette) and Sharon Roberts and one sister-in-law, Barbara Hahn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gussie and Emma Hahn; two grandchildren, Drake and Bailey Hahn; five siblings, Dace Sr., Jerry, and Allen Hahn, Betty Dupre' and Peggy Daigle; three sisters-in-law Sandra, Sheila and Earline Hahn. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment to follow in the Ascension Catholic Mausoleum. To offer condolences to the family please visit Lee J. Hahn, 76, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed building things especially houses, making people laugh and spending time with his family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Loretta Cavalier Hahn; three children, Heidi H. St. Germain (Bret), Shane P. Hahn (Shelli) and Jason A. Hahn (Missy); eight grandchildren, Heather M. Hull (Josh), Ashlee and Jordan St. Germain, Olivia, Emma, Damon, Ella and Avery Hahn; four great grandchildren, Sage Naquin, Remy, Maddin and Jovie Hull; four siblings, Ronnie Hahn, E.J. Hahn (Donna), David "Gussie" Hahn (Nanette) and Sharon Roberts and one sister-in-law, Barbara Hahn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gussie and Emma Hahn; two grandchildren, Drake and Bailey Hahn; five siblings, Dace Sr., Jerry, and Allen Hahn, Betty Dupre' and Peggy Daigle; three sisters-in-law Sandra, Sheila and Earline Hahn. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment to follow in the Ascension Catholic Mausoleum. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.oursodonaldsonville.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close