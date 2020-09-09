1/1
Lee Lemoine Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Lemoine, Jr., a native of Moreauville, LA and resident of Central passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:15 am at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Lemoine, Sr. and his mother, Lola Mae Lemoine. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheryl Roy Lemoine; son, Scott Lemoine and his wife, Tracy Lemoine; daughter, Holly Ann Lemoine Boze and her husband, Damon Boze; five grandchildren, Colby Villar and his wife, Brittany Villar, Brandon Lemoine and his wife, Shayla Lemoine, Kristen Lemoine, Braylee Boze and Blaydon Boze; four great-grandchildren, Kaiden Lemoine, Connor Lemoine, Gray Villar and Noah Lemoine; two sisters, Sheryl Maldonado and Janilla Cockburn and her husband, Dwayne Cockburn. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved