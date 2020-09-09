Lee Lemoine, Jr., a native of Moreauville, LA and resident of Central passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:15 am at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Lemoine, Sr. and his mother, Lola Mae Lemoine. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheryl Roy Lemoine; son, Scott Lemoine and his wife, Tracy Lemoine; daughter, Holly Ann Lemoine Boze and her husband, Damon Boze; five grandchildren, Colby Villar and his wife, Brittany Villar, Brandon Lemoine and his wife, Shayla Lemoine, Kristen Lemoine, Braylee Boze and Blaydon Boze; four great-grandchildren, Kaiden Lemoine, Connor Lemoine, Gray Villar and Noah Lemoine; two sisters, Sheryl Maldonado and Janilla Cockburn and her husband, Dwayne Cockburn. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

