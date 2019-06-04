Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Roy A. Leblanc. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Roy A. LeBlanc, a loving brother from a large family, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lakeview Manor in New Roads, Louisiana. He was a happy resident of Lakeview Manor for 13 years. Lee Roy was born on November 12, 1933 in LaBarre, Louisiana. He was a longtime resident of Morganza, Louisiana, and a graduate of Morganza High School. Lee Roy had been a member of the Louisiana National Guard, and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 5th Armored Division. He had been a parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church, in Morganza, serving as an usher. Lee Roy was a huge sports fan, particularly of the LSU Tigers, and he was very knowledgeable of sports trivia. He remained a bachelor, but was fond of the many family gatherings, and enjoyed interacting with his very large extended family. He worked various jobs, and everyone he was acquainted with will remember his infectious smile. Lee Roy is survived by 3 brothers: Milton LeBlanc, Gerald LeBlanc (Shirley), and Scuddy LeBlanc, and by 3 sisters: Loraine Landry, Jo Ann Melancon, and Iris La Bruyere, and by sisters-in-law Betty LeBlanc and Linda LeBlanc, and by 26 nieces and nephews. Lee Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Gesner LeBlanc, Jr. and Josephine LeBlanc, and by brothers Gesner LeBlanc, III and Winfield LeBlanc, and by brothers-in-law Clayton Melancon, Louis La Bruyere, III, Irvin Landry and Peter Sanchez, and by sister-in law, Ollie Mae LeBlanc. Rosary with be at 8:30 A. M., and visitation will be at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 A. M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza, Louisiana. Pallbearers include Gary LaBauve, Matt Bondy, Paul La Bruyere, Drew LeBlanc, Tommy LeBlanc, and Winfield LeBlanc, Jr. Readers include Joey Wilbert LeBlanc, Philip LeBlanc, and Louis La Bruyere, IV. Lee Roy's brothers: Milton LeBlanc, Gerald LeBlanc, and Scuddy LeBlanc will serve as honorary pallbearers. Entombment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery Mausoleum, following the Mass.

