With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Lee Roy Davis, Sr. Lee Roy, 90, was born in Gonzales, LA, lived in New Roads, LA, where he met his loving wife Lois Brassette Davis of 66 years before her passing in 2014. They moved to Baker, LA, where they raised and loved their four children equally, and unconditionally. Lee followed the family tradition of working as an electrician out of IBEW Local 995 where he retired with 75 years of service. Besides being with family, he loved to hunt, fish at his camp on Belle River, cook and play cards with family and friends. He was also a member of Foster Road Baptist Church. Lee is survived by one sister, Betty Davis Babin of Gonzales, LA; four children, Linda Nettles, Lee Roy Davis, Jr. (Rhonda), Rickey Davis (Linda Fernandez), and Tiffany Chaney (Brent); nine grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Broussard, Wendy Milam, Dana Ware (Joey), Nicole Bailey, Liz Davis, Rickey Davis Jr. (Jennifer), Tyler Fontenot (Lyndsi), and Claire Fontenot (Landon Jones, fiancé); nine great-grandchildren, Jaden, Bailey and Ava Broussard, Madisan and Alaina Milam, Cullen Ware, Joseph Bailey, Easton Davis, and Kinlynn Fontenot. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Joshua Broussard, Tyler Fontenot, Landon Jones, Joey Ware, Rhett Bailey, and Scooter Davis as honorary. The family would like to thank his caregivers of many years, Debbie Bolt, Paula Davis, and Dot Tingle as well as the remarkable staff at Pinnacle Hospice for the great care and compassion to our dad. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9:00 am until funeral service time of 10:00 am. Brother Huey Moak will be officiating.

