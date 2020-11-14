1/1
Rev. Lee Tillman Wesley
1944 - 2020
Reverend Lee Tillman Wesley, born May 2, 1944, to the union of Albert and Mattie Vicks Wesley, departed this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He accepted Christ at the age of 7 and was baptized at Nazarene Baptist Church by the Rev. T.R. Provost. He continued his early Christian education under the tutelage of the Rev. George R. Clark. His early education began at Scott Street Elementary, continuing at Capitol High School and Southern University. Early on, Lee exhibited people, organizational and oratory skills. His professional career began in the federally established War on Poverty as a Neighborhood Worker with Community Advancement Inc., where he rose to become the program's Executive Director. Later, he was employed with the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus before going on to establish LTW Public Relations, primarily working with political campaigns, statewide and locally. In 1986, Lee accepted the most noble call to service and became Reverend Lee T. Wesley. In 1988, he became the founding Pastor of Community Bible Baptist Church. In addition to working to build and grow Community Bible, he was instrumental in helping to start several mission churches and worked diligently to bridge the racial divide-a career long pursuit. Reverend Wesley was the first African American to serve as moderator in the 116 year history of the Judson Baptist Association (renamed the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge). He also served on the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist State Convention. In 2001, Pastor Wesley accepted the pastorate of the Plymouth Rock Baptist Church of Plaquemine, LA. While there, he was elected President of the Iberville Parish Ministers' Conference. Pastor Wesley also served on the Executive Board of the Fourth District Baptist Association and was an instructor in its Congress of Christian Education. He was a founding member of Together Baton Rouge, Together Louisiana, and New Schools for Baton Rouge. Additionally, he was a Community Advisory Board member for the Baton Rouge Advocate. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mattie Wesley and In-law parents Olivia Eames and Isaac Bailey. Honoring and celebrating his memory are his wife, Ruth Bailey Wesley; his children: Lee, Jr. and wife Nikki, Dana and husband James, Jason and wife Lindsey; grandchildren: Christopher, Lyndsay (Taylor), Jamie, Hailey, Brice, Tristen, Jacob and Ella; great-grandchildren: Mason, Matthew, Malachi, Shaun, Chloe and Addalyn; siblings: Shirley King, Irma Briggs, Beverly Ball, Vernon and Robert Wesley; aunts: Anna Pearl Watts and Thelma Wooten; uncle: H. Hase Gray; Nephews: Darell, Cleveland, Jr. and Ronnie Brown, Louis, Jr. (Angelyn) and Lance (Pamela) Briggs, Tyrone Wesley, Daryl (Doretha) Wallace, Jarmin Davis, Cleveland, Jr. and Daniel Bailey. Nieces: Sharon Brown, Ingra (Antonio) Myrick, Brenda Lewis, Pier (Detrick) Scott, Joanne (Cris) Thomas, Carla Wallace, Vanessa (Gregory) Simpson, Rose Wesley, Dawn Ball, Tammie (Darrell) Drayton, Marisol Ward and Peterian King; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be two public viewings and a private funeral service. Friday, November 20 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 58830 Iron Farm Rd. Plaquemine, LA, from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 21 at Renew Church (formerly Florida Blvd. Baptist) 10915 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA from 9 a.m. - noon. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Community Bible Baptist Church Scholarship Fund (1729 Monte Sano Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70807) or to the Plymouth Rock Baptist Church Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 277 Plaquemine, LA 70764). Expressions of sympathy and solace may be placed and viewed online at www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Renew Church (formerly Florida Blvd. Baptist)
