Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA 70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA
Service
2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA
Obituary

Leelice Faulk Fontenot, 93, of Baton Rouge passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Fontenot was a native of Vermillion Parish, LA and longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was a member of South Baton Rouge Church of Christ and was a retired Stenographer from the Louisiana Department of Transportation. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Michael Fontenot; two sisters, Nolia Atkinson and Leddie Fontenot; brother, Lovelace Faulk and granddaughter, Dianne Klaus Ellis. She is survived by her three children, Mary Anne Fontenot Amador (Beverly), Margie Fontenot Klaus (Wieland) and Mike Fontenot (Terrie); nine grandchildren, Julie Amador Rheams (Glenn), Susan Amador, John Louis Amador (Julie), Monica Klaus Boyer, Erica Klaus Boatman, Mandy Fontenot Versele (Forest), Megan Fontenot Bliley (Dave) and Michelle Fontenot Cameron (Sam); thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Services will be at 2:00pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to: Clarity Hospice, Colonial Care and personal caregivers, Rhonda Honore, Cheryl Lamar and Kay Archie.

