Or Copy this URL to Share

Lehman Stewart Sr. a native of Woodville MS. and residence of Baton Rouge, La., died at the age of 92 on October 28, 2020 . Survived by wife Pearlie Stewart, one son Daren Stewart, stepson Roosevelt Williams, two daughters Karen and Latrinda Stewart, three brothers, john Allen and Noble Stewart. Visitation Saturday November 7, 2020 from 8 am until religious services at 10 am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr Baton Rouge La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store