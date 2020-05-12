Leigh Radelat Truett, 68, passed quietly into eternal peace Sunday, May 3, 2020. Leigh was a loving a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be missed by all those whose life she touched. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Brandon Smith; grandchildren, Alana and Jaxson Smith; her sister, Paula LeBlanc; and her companion, Robert James Strickland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Allen Truett; her parents, Leopold Saux Radelat and Gloria Liuzza Radelat; and two brothers, Kirk and Michael Radelat. A celebration of her life will be held at Healing Place Church, St. Francisville, LA at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.