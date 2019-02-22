Lela Belle Rucker, 87, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. Visitation at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, from 10am on Monday, February 25, until religious service at 11am conducted by Pastor Raymond Johnson. Interment in Green Oaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home, Baton Rouge. Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. (225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019