Lela Felps Dedon was born in Baton Rouge, LA on February 19, 1920. She died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 99. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge until her last few years at Resthaven Living Center in Bogalusa. Lela was one of the early and active members of the Oakcrest Baptist Church, an active member of the Exxon Anuality Club, and co-coordinator for many years of her Istruoma High School graduating class. She is survived by a special niece, Donna Felps Brown, of Bogalusa and other nieces and nephews. Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Dedon; parents, Dollie Washington Felps and James E. Felps; and a brother, Jules E. Felps. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services beginning at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.