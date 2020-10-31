1/1
Lela Mae Oliphant Cooper
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lela Mae Oliphant Cooper passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on Friday, January 6, 1928, in Chenal, Louisiana. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Lela is survived by her 4 daughters, Janet DeArmond (Earl), Bobbie Aguillard (Billy), Kathy Lee (George), and Melanie Brown; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dan Jacobsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mosley and Odile Marie Oliphant; husband, Robert Cooper; daughter, Debbie Connelly Jacobsen; grandchild, Darren DeArmond; and 2 sons-in-law, Kevin Brown and Ronnie Connelly. Visitation for Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. Face masks are mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home and we ask that you maintain a respectful distance with the family. Thank you for your cooperation. A special thanks for our mother's caregiver, Elizabeth Smith, for all the love and devotion she showed our mother. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved