Lela Mae Oliphant Cooper passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on Friday, January 6, 1928, in Chenal, Louisiana. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Lela is survived by her 4 daughters, Janet DeArmond (Earl), Bobbie Aguillard (Billy), Kathy Lee (George), and Melanie Brown; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dan Jacobsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mosley and Odile Marie Oliphant; husband, Robert Cooper; daughter, Debbie Connelly Jacobsen; grandchild, Darren DeArmond; and 2 sons-in-law, Kevin Brown and Ronnie Connelly. Visitation for Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. Face masks are mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home and we ask that you maintain a respectful distance with the family. Thank you for your cooperation. A special thanks for our mother's caregiver, Elizabeth Smith, for all the love and devotion she showed our mother. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.