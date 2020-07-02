Leland Johnson, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th at the age of 60. Tommy was born September 2nd, 1959, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from Bellaire High school in 1977 and was an electrician by trade. He went on to work in various industries before starting his career with the United States Postal Service of which he served until his recent retirement in 2019. Tommy will always be remembered for his big heart and his ability to fix anything. He received his pilot's license at a young age and his love of aviation remained with him until his death. He is preceded in death by his father Leland Hayward Johnson, Jr and his mother Mary Bohmer Johnson. Paternal grandparents Leland Johnson and Juanita Lafuria; Maternal grandparents Frank and Ura Bohmer. He is survived by his brother John Johnson (Tanya Gautreau) and sister Johanna Hicks; and beloved nieces Jordan Johnson, Shaina Daigle, Madison Graddy and Amber Gautreau. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to all that knew him. He was greatly loved and will be gravely missed. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store