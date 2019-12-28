Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Homer Coltharp Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Retired District Judge Leland Homer Coltharp, Jr. died peacefully on December 26, 2019 in his home with his beloved wife Laura by his side. He was born March 8, 1926 in Maringouin, Louisiana but lived in DeRidder, Louisiana since 1935. The service in celebration of his life will be held in the First United Methodist Church of DeRidder, Louisiana on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family invites friends to visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family burial will be held in Beauregard Cemetery. He graduated from DeRidder High School in 1943 and attended LSU for six months. In February 1944 just before his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy, trained as a radarman and served aboard a minesweeper in the Central and South Pacific. He received his discharge in June 1946. Following his discharge from the Navy he attended McNeese for one year and entered the LSU Law School in September 1947. He received his law degree in February 1950 and was admitted to practice law in Louisiana. In Law School he was selected to be a member of the staff of the LSU Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif, a national legal honor society, which is considered to be the highest honor a law student can attain. He was elected president of his graduating class and after graduation he continued to serve in that capacity for numerous class reunions, scholarship fund drives and other class activities, including the establishment of the Law Class of 1950 Endowed Professorship of Law in 1997. In 1987 he was inducted as a charter member into the LSU Law School Hall of Fame. He actively practiced law from 1950 until 1976, when he was elected as district judge for the 30th Judicial District for Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. From 1951 to 1953 he was Assistant U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1953 he returned to DeRidder and became a member of the firm of LeCompte, Hall and Coltharp where he remained until his election as district judge. In addition to the general practice of law, he served as assistant district attorney for the 30th Judicial District from 1955 to 1964 and he served as City Attorney of DeRidder from 1960 to 1970. While practicing law he was a member and past president of the 30th Judicial District Bar Association and served in the House of Delegates of the State Bar Association. He was also member of American Bar Association, the 36th Judicial District Bar Association and Southwest Louisiana Bar Association. On January 1, 1979, the 36th Judicial District Court was created to serve Beauregard Parish and he became the first judge of that court and served continuously until he retired on December 31, 1990. While service as judge, he attended and graduated from the National Judicial College, he was member of the National Conference of State Judges, American Judges Association, National Council of Juvenile Judges, Louisiana District Judges Association and Louisiana Council of Juvenile Judges. Through the years, he was actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations. He served as president of the DeRidder Junior Chamber of Commerce, the DeRidder P.T.A., DeRidder High School Alumni Association and the DeRidder Lions Club. He was a trustee of Beauregard Memorial Baptist Hospital for many years and served as chairman 1958-59. He was a member of the Board of Control of the Beauregard Parish Library 1964-1976 and served as Chairman 1968-1976. He was a member of the Louisiana Library Association and was chairman of the Louisiana Library Development Committee 1970-73. He also served as a member of the American Library Association Intellectual Freedom Committee 1972-75. In 1972, he received the Louisiana Library Association Modisette Award for Outstanding Trustee of Louisiana. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Leland Homer Coltharp, Sr.; mother Una Mae Lefeaux Coltharp; and his brother George Bernard Coltharp. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Laura Ray Coltharp; three daughters, Karen Coltharp Catalano and her husband, George Catalano of Binghamton, NY, Debra Coltharp of Maringouin, LA, and Pamela Coltharp and her husband Rex Rainach of Baton Rouge, LA; three grandsons, Christian Landon Coltharp-Parr of Durham, NC, David Anthony LeClere II of Washington, DC, and Michael Joshua LeClere of Baton Rouge, LA; great granddaughter, Stella Rowan Coltharp-Parr of Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Bobbie Coltharp of St. George, UT; two nieces; two cousins; and the mother of his children, Barbara Bennett Kalivoda of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a magnificent man – 6'2" of perfect posture, a man of action, bigger than life, fearless, confident, with an inner core of steel, always chosen to lead any group or organization. He had an infectious joy and zest for life. He loved his family with an intensity that made him available to serve as the rock on which we all leaned. He loved his country and was a fierce patriot. He loved LSU Football winning or losing. He was so proud to be a lawyer, the profession he had aspired to since age 8. And when he was elected to be District Judge he felt strongly that he could make a profound contribution by being fair and impartial and by working very hard to always be prepared for all that crossed his desk. His unyielding desire to do the best job inspired others to do their best too. He believed his years on the bench were the most important years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, 406 Shirley Street, DeRidder, LA, 70634 or website Retired District Judge Leland Homer Coltharp, Jr. died peacefully on December 26, 2019 in his home with his beloved wife Laura by his side. He was born March 8, 1926 in Maringouin, Louisiana but lived in DeRidder, Louisiana since 1935. The service in celebration of his life will be held in the First United Methodist Church of DeRidder, Louisiana on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family invites friends to visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family burial will be held in Beauregard Cemetery. He graduated from DeRidder High School in 1943 and attended LSU for six months. In February 1944 just before his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy, trained as a radarman and served aboard a minesweeper in the Central and South Pacific. He received his discharge in June 1946. Following his discharge from the Navy he attended McNeese for one year and entered the LSU Law School in September 1947. He received his law degree in February 1950 and was admitted to practice law in Louisiana. In Law School he was selected to be a member of the staff of the LSU Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif, a national legal honor society, which is considered to be the highest honor a law student can attain. He was elected president of his graduating class and after graduation he continued to serve in that capacity for numerous class reunions, scholarship fund drives and other class activities, including the establishment of the Law Class of 1950 Endowed Professorship of Law in 1997. In 1987 he was inducted as a charter member into the LSU Law School Hall of Fame. He actively practiced law from 1950 until 1976, when he was elected as district judge for the 30th Judicial District for Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. From 1951 to 1953 he was Assistant U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1953 he returned to DeRidder and became a member of the firm of LeCompte, Hall and Coltharp where he remained until his election as district judge. In addition to the general practice of law, he served as assistant district attorney for the 30th Judicial District from 1955 to 1964 and he served as City Attorney of DeRidder from 1960 to 1970. While practicing law he was a member and past president of the 30th Judicial District Bar Association and served in the House of Delegates of the State Bar Association. He was also member of American Bar Association, the 36th Judicial District Bar Association and Southwest Louisiana Bar Association. On January 1, 1979, the 36th Judicial District Court was created to serve Beauregard Parish and he became the first judge of that court and served continuously until he retired on December 31, 1990. While service as judge, he attended and graduated from the National Judicial College, he was member of the National Conference of State Judges, American Judges Association, National Council of Juvenile Judges, Louisiana District Judges Association and Louisiana Council of Juvenile Judges. Through the years, he was actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations. He served as president of the DeRidder Junior Chamber of Commerce, the DeRidder P.T.A., DeRidder High School Alumni Association and the DeRidder Lions Club. He was a trustee of Beauregard Memorial Baptist Hospital for many years and served as chairman 1958-59. He was a member of the Board of Control of the Beauregard Parish Library 1964-1976 and served as Chairman 1968-1976. He was a member of the Louisiana Library Association and was chairman of the Louisiana Library Development Committee 1970-73. He also served as a member of the American Library Association Intellectual Freedom Committee 1972-75. In 1972, he received the Louisiana Library Association Modisette Award for Outstanding Trustee of Louisiana. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Leland Homer Coltharp, Sr.; mother Una Mae Lefeaux Coltharp; and his brother George Bernard Coltharp. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Laura Ray Coltharp; three daughters, Karen Coltharp Catalano and her husband, George Catalano of Binghamton, NY, Debra Coltharp of Maringouin, LA, and Pamela Coltharp and her husband Rex Rainach of Baton Rouge, LA; three grandsons, Christian Landon Coltharp-Parr of Durham, NC, David Anthony LeClere II of Washington, DC, and Michael Joshua LeClere of Baton Rouge, LA; great granddaughter, Stella Rowan Coltharp-Parr of Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Bobbie Coltharp of St. George, UT; two nieces; two cousins; and the mother of his children, Barbara Bennett Kalivoda of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a magnificent man – 6'2" of perfect posture, a man of action, bigger than life, fearless, confident, with an inner core of steel, always chosen to lead any group or organization. He had an infectious joy and zest for life. He loved his family with an intensity that made him available to serve as the rock on which we all leaned. He loved his country and was a fierce patriot. He loved LSU Football winning or losing. He was so proud to be a lawyer, the profession he had aspired to since age 8. And when he was elected to be District Judge he felt strongly that he could make a profound contribution by being fair and impartial and by working very hard to always be prepared for all that crossed his desk. His unyielding desire to do the best job inspired others to do their best too. He believed his years on the bench were the most important years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, 406 Shirley Street, DeRidder, LA, 70634 or website http://fumcderidder.org/. Words of comfort may be expressed to the Coltharp Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close