Leland Melvin Johnson, Jr. "Cookie Man", a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Leland was a graduate of McKinley Sr. High School and attended Southern University and A&M College and Baton Rouge Community College. He is survived by four sisters, Bettina J. Adams, Mary J. Robertson, Youlanda K. Thomas and Vanessa J. Bailey; two brothers Leroy and Marvin Johnson; and a young child who he spent quality time with Tae'mon Bell; four aunts and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leland was preceded in death by his parents Leland, Sr. and Mae D. Whiten Johnson; two sisters Nora J. Broaden and Della J. Washington; two brothers Albert and Willie Johnson; and grandparents. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 236 Eddie Robinson Sr., Dr., BR from 5pm until 7pm. Religious Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11am with visiting from 9am until 11am at New Ark Baptist Church, 1344 Terrace Ave., BR. Interment at Southern Memorial Garden.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019