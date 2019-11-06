Leland M. 'Cookie Man' Johnson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland M. 'Cookie Man' Johnson Jr..
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leland Melvin Johnson, Jr. "Cookie Man", a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Leland was a graduate of McKinley Sr. High School and attended Southern University and A&M College and Baton Rouge Community College. He is survived by four sisters, Bettina J. Adams, Mary J. Robertson, Youlanda K. Thomas and Vanessa J. Bailey; two brothers Leroy and Marvin Johnson; and a young child who he spent quality time with Tae'mon Bell; four aunts and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leland was preceded in death by his parents Leland, Sr. and Mae D. Whiten Johnson; two sisters Nora J. Broaden and Della J. Washington; two brothers Albert and Willie Johnson; and grandparents. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 236 Eddie Robinson Sr., Dr., BR from 5pm until 7pm. Religious Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11am with visiting from 9am until 11am at New Ark Baptist Church, 1344 Terrace Ave., BR. Interment at Southern Memorial Garden.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.