Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Noel Stockwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leland Noel Stockwell passed away peacefully in his home on January 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Watts Stockwell, siblings Barbara Richards and Darryl Stockwell, two daughters Leigh Ann Stockwell Cabaniss (husband Rex) and Elizabeth Stockwell Kirkindoll (husband Dale), five grandchildren, Grayson and Holt Kirkindoll, Taylor, Peyton and Sophie Cabaniss, and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adelyn and Wren Kirkindoll. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel Stockwell, and siblings, Harold Stockwell, Carroll Stockwell, McVey Stockwell, Lois Smith, Myrna Munzey, Inez Thoreson, William Stockwell and Teddy Stockwell. Leland was steadfast in his faith and will be remembered for the wisdom and integrity he displayed to all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Blackwater United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 9th at 4:00 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blackwater United Methodist Church. Leland Noel Stockwell passed away peacefully in his home on January 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Watts Stockwell, siblings Barbara Richards and Darryl Stockwell, two daughters Leigh Ann Stockwell Cabaniss (husband Rex) and Elizabeth Stockwell Kirkindoll (husband Dale), five grandchildren, Grayson and Holt Kirkindoll, Taylor, Peyton and Sophie Cabaniss, and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adelyn and Wren Kirkindoll. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel Stockwell, and siblings, Harold Stockwell, Carroll Stockwell, McVey Stockwell, Lois Smith, Myrna Munzey, Inez Thoreson, William Stockwell and Teddy Stockwell. Leland was steadfast in his faith and will be remembered for the wisdom and integrity he displayed to all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Blackwater United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 9th at 4:00 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blackwater United Methodist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close