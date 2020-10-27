Our father is now at rest with his heavenly Father and reunited with his loving wife, Antoinette Belello Denison and his beloved grandson, Denver Ross Denison. Leland passed away at home on October 24, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Born in St. Louis, MO on November 1, 1931 to Ralph Loren Denison, Sr. and Martha Henderson, he grew up the second of five boys. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Loren, Dale, David and Daniel. Lee was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving honorably in the Marines and earning the rank of Sergeant. For his service, he earned several honors and medals. Lee's experience in the Marines served him well as he later became a proud member of Louisiana State Police. He retired from LSP after achieving the rank of Lieutenant. After retirement, he went back to work driving a school bus and eventually retired from the EBRP School Board. Lee was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and active in the Senior Singles. Lee is survived by his loving family: Cheryl Ainsworth and husband Clay, Stephanie Cliburn and husband Ben, and Leland R. Denison, Jr. and wife Brenda. Grandchildren include Lauren Lynn and Caitlin Ainsworth, Ross and Travis Cliburn and London and Chandler Denison, a great granddaughter, Kolynns Leigh Antoinette Cliburn, as well as family members Joseph and Janet Belello, Mary and Pat Ricks, many nieces and nephews, and his much-loved puppy, Tito. Serving as pallbearers will be his son Leland, his grandsons Ross, Travis, and Chandler and his sons-in-law Clay and Ben.Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 12:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00am to service time at the funeral home. Dad will be buried with military honors at the Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020. The family wishes to express our thanks and deepest appreciation to Mrs. Sandy Schafer as well as Heart of Hospice.

