Leland 'Pete' Van Oss, loving husband and father, was born on March 20, 1935. A native of Green Bay, WI and a devoted son of Gordon Van Oss and Bertha Daniels Van Oss, he served as a fire fighter in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Libby Blanchard Van Oss; sons, Daniel Van Oss and wife, Donna Van Oss, Laurance Van Oss; grandchildren, Samuel Van Oss and Amelia Van Oss, and sister Joyce Van Oss Meadows. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary Van Oss, Sally Van Oss Rolston, and Virginia Van Oss. He retired from City Parish as a Deputy Constable, serving dutifully. He will forever be cherished by his family for the loss of his quick-witted sarcasm, his passion of sketching and painting, his knowledge of History, as well as his uncompromising faith. Funeral Services will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 9150 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm. The Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 17, 2019