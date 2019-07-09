Lelia Lanclos Dupont

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Obituary
Lelia Lanclos Dupont, a resident of Prairieville, LA and a native of St. Landry Parish, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville and loved her Catholic faith and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her children, Clovis Dupont, Jr. and wife Nancy, Irene Carpenter and husband Ike, Donald Dupont and wife Carolyn; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Dupont, Sr; grandchild, Jason Dupont; parents, Oscar and Laura Lanclos; sister, Esther Boudreaux and infant sister and brothers, Camille and Oscar (Blue) Lanclos. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 5 PM – 9 PM and will resume at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Mausoleum in Prairieville. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 11, 2019
