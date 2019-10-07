Lemul T. "LT" Robinson, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence in Pride. He was born in Crystal Springs, MS. LT was retired from Exxon Mobil with 39 years of service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 10:00 am until memorial service at 12:00 Noon conducted by Dr. Les Colvin. LT is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Doris Case Williams Robinson, daughters, Darlene Robinson Eason (David), Rita Williams Bennett and Charlotte Williams and sons, Derrel Robinson (Sue) and Stacy Robinson (Robin), sister, Glenda Clements (Dorlan) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Clegg Robinson, son, James C. Williams, parents, Lemuel and Myrtice Robinson and siblings, Overton Robinson and Wendell Robinson. LT was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Zachary and a master in woodworking. Special thanks to their 7 year caregiver, Beulah Richard and to all the recent caregivers for their loving care.