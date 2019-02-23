Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Len Bahr. View Sign

(June 17, 1940-February 21, 2019) Len Bahr was a coastal scientist and critic, artist, teacher, athlete, thinker, father extraordinaire, husband, and friend to many whose body gave up well before his mind did early Thursday morning. The son of artists, born and raised in Baltimore, he moved to Baton Rouge in 1973 to work for LSU. He quickly took to South Louisiana culture, which he generally found to be superior to that of his native land, except where crab cakes were concerned. He cared passionately about salvaging Louisiana's coast, insisted that science should drive policy, and that the threat posed by climate change could not be ignored. In his work for five gubernatorial administrations, he helped to establish a cohesive response to the state's coastal crisis and his influence is ever-present in the state's ongoing efforts. After he left state government, he started the blog (June 17, 1940-February 21, 2019) Len Bahr was a coastal scientist and critic, artist, teacher, athlete, thinker, father extraordinaire, husband, and friend to many whose body gave up well before his mind did early Thursday morning. The son of artists, born and raised in Baltimore, he moved to Baton Rouge in 1973 to work for LSU. He quickly took to South Louisiana culture, which he generally found to be superior to that of his native land, except where crab cakes were concerned. He cared passionately about salvaging Louisiana's coast, insisted that science should drive policy, and that the threat posed by climate change could not be ignored. In his work for five gubernatorial administrations, he helped to establish a cohesive response to the state's coastal crisis and his influence is ever-present in the state's ongoing efforts. After he left state government, he started the blog lacoastpost.com in which he railed against cronyism and policy divorced from science, and vented about whatever else was on his mind. He was an environmentalist before it was cool and an evangelical atheist who delighted in debating uncomfortable topics with people with whom he fundamentally disagreed. He hated fossil fuels but loved a very particular breed of European sports car and laughed at his own hypocrisy. Until a few years ago, when illness dampened his physical abilities, he was everybody's favorite dance partner, and was a fixture wherever good music, conversation, and beer could be found. Never comfortable too far from water, against everyone's advice, he built a swamp in his suburban back yard that became the backdrop to countless parties and good times. He also loved to sail and was proud of the boats he had constructed by hand. He started running at 40, the year his daughter was born, in the 1980s helped to establish Baton Rouge's running scene, and was forever proud of his sub-3 hour Boston Marathon time. Running was the salve that got him through plenty of life's challenges and brought him great joy. Never giving up completely on his favorite exercise, when he was no longer able to run outside, he invented an activity called rug jogging and eked out a mile circling the relatively small patch of fabric stretched across his living room floor. He believed that good friends were among the chief markers of a life well lived, and in this arena, he excelled. Some of his friends hailed from earliest childhood, many of them were established in his professional life, and over the years he gathered with them at an ever-changing series of venues. In recent years, his Saturday convening of the Coastal Cleretics kept his mind sharp and his spirits riled up, just as they once were by Friday afternoon Happy Hour at The Library bar on Chimes Street or on Thursdays at Superior Grill. Laughter, stories, and conversation propelled him through life. He was constantly reading, examining, writing, and making connections where others had overlooked them. In addition to his blog, he was a prolific writer of letters to the editor and was crafting ideas for essays and manuscripts until his final moments. He wore his feelings on his sleeve, loved with abandon, and was filled with pride by the strange melting pot that was his ever-evolving family. He never aspired to be a parent, fearing the world that awaited prospective offspring, but once he became a father, he threw himself into the role and turned out to be a natural. He spent a heroic six years as a single dad, helping his daughter through the throes of adolescence. His parenting skill also extended to children who didn't share his genes. He had three wives in his life and is survived by two of them: Carolyn Leftwich, the mother of his daughter, and his beloved Guille Novelo, who brought extraordinary love and light to his life over the past decade and held his hand until the end. He remained close with both of his ex-wives after marriages ended not seeing the point in holding grudges. He hated pretense, lip service, small-mindedness, reservations, olives, and commercial radio. He loved life and was not ready for it to be over. He was terribly disappointed not to see more progress on coastal and climate mitigation in his time, not to get to discuss evolution with his grandkids, and that he won't know the results of the next presidential election. In addition to Guille, the love of his life, he lives on in people including his daughter, Emilie Bahr, "son-in-lawyer," Beaux Jones, step-children Jason "Hunter" Core, and Susy, Andy, and Kevin Pursifull; grandchildren Hudson Riefle and Marley Bahr Jones; step-grandchildren Aliah, Cristian, Lizzie, Zara and Adam; sisters Beth Fox and Mary Bahr; favorite brother-in-law Maurice Fox; nephew Scott Fox; cousin Hank Riefle; and his wide net of friends, representatives of which gathered around him in his hospital room where he held court from behind an oxygen mask this week. He also lives on through his decades of thinking, teaching, writing, and other good deeds. Friends and family will celebrate Len's life on March 9th with an 11 a.m. sendoff on the banks of the Mississippi River at The Water Institute of the Gulf, followed by a swamp party at his house, where good music, beer and stories will abound, the way he would have wanted it. Plans call for depositing his ashes in the Chesapeake, where he began, and along the coast of Louisiana where he landed. He wasn't big on flowers, but would love it if you planted a tree (preferably a live oak, his favorite), turned on some music (Willie, John Prine, or Ry Cooder would be fitting), and voted (you know how he would have cast his ballot) in remembrance of him. He would have wanted his passing to inspire great things. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close