Lena Jones-Grant was born on November 17, 1936 and entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2020. She was a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Baton Rouge, La. Drive-up visitation at MJR Friendly Funeral Home,7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La., 5pm-8pm on Sunday, September 13. Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020, at Saint Luke Baptist Church 6262 Jefferson Hw, Baton Rouge La. at 9am-11am, religious services at 11am. Interment in Old Hickory Lodge Cemetery. Lena had a natural talent for baking and cooking that won her many kudos. She was employed by The Catholic Dioceses of Baton Rouge in the area of food services for over 20 years. Lena was a devote Christian, member and Deaconess of St. Luke Baptist Church for over 60 years. In addition, Lena was active in the prayer ministry at Covenant United Methodist Church. Lena had a sweet beautiful spirit that people were attracted to. Lena was lovable, kind, sincere, and simply beautiful inside and out. Lena will be joining her husband Willie Grant, her parents, and brothers: Lester, Acy, Russell, Fred, and Lionel, sisters: Irene, Inez, and Helen, son-in-law, Mathew and grandson Sean in Heaven. Lena is survived by two brothers James William Jones Sr., and Leonard Jones; daughters: Billie Grant Washington, Willie Mae Carter (Virge), Karen Grant Moore (Steven), and son Rayfield Grant, Sr., Grandchildren: Tyra Guthrie, Christopher Grant Sr., Rayfield Grant Jr., Kendell Harris, Donald Moore, Jr. (Latrell), Kaitlin Moore, Delsin Moore, Berean Washington, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

