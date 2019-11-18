Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Hebert Usie. View Sign Service Information Pellerin Funeral Home 211 Berard St Breaux Bridge , LA 70517 (337)-332-2111 Visitation 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM Pellerin Funeral Home 211 Berard St Breaux Bridge , LA 70517 View Map Rosary 9:30 AM Pellerin Funeral Home 211 Berard St Breaux Bridge , LA 70517 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard Catholic Church Breaux Bridge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Lena Hebert Usie, 99, who went to her eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Nottingham Regional Rehab in Baton Rouge. May she rest in peace and be welcomed into Heaven with open arms and huge smiles. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7:00 am until 10:30 am on Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am on Wednesday. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge. Lena Hebert was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana on November 5, 1920, the 7th child born to Adelma and Anita Badon Hebert. Lena married the love of her life, Clevans J. Usie, on July 15, 1939 and lived most of her adult life in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. With a caring and giving heart, she always looked for the good in others and was full of gratitude for the many blessings in her life. "Taunt Lin" loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful Cajun cook. While she often said, "It may not be good, but there's plenty.", it was always good and there was always plenty! She would immediately befriend strangers by greeting them with her endearing smile and saying "Mais, hello cher!" in her sweet Cajun accent. She is survived by her sons, Kirby J. Usie and wife Thelma of Baton Rouge, and Ronald J. Usie and wife Debra of Zachary, LA; five grandchildren, Missy Guillory and husband Darren of Baton Rouge, Michelle Graham and husband Jerry of Prairieville, Joy Langlois and husband Chris of Geismar, Tyler Usie of Atlanta, GA, and Conner Usie of Baton Rouge; twelve great grandchildren, Blake Stafford and husband Justin, Brooke Burns and husband Grant, Ben Stafford, Alyssa Guillory, Ashley Guillory, Justin Green, Emily Green, Austin Graham, Olivia Graham, Brendan Langlois, Baylor Langlois, and Cole Langlois; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clevans J. Usie; mother, Anita Badon Hebert; father, Adelma Hebert; brothers, Robert, Walter, Dallas and Willis Hebert; and her sisters, Agnes H. Guidry and Lucille H. Huval. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kind and loving care provided by the health care professionals at Nottingham Regional Rehab Center and Life Source Hospice (Lorraine Crifasi). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Metanoia Incorporated at 4256 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements. To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Lena Hebert Usie, 99, who went to her eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Nottingham Regional Rehab in Baton Rouge. May she rest in peace and be welcomed into Heaven with open arms and huge smiles. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7:00 am until 10:30 am on Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am on Wednesday. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge. Lena Hebert was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana on November 5, 1920, the 7th child born to Adelma and Anita Badon Hebert. Lena married the love of her life, Clevans J. Usie, on July 15, 1939 and lived most of her adult life in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. With a caring and giving heart, she always looked for the good in others and was full of gratitude for the many blessings in her life. "Taunt Lin" loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful Cajun cook. While she often said, "It may not be good, but there's plenty.", it was always good and there was always plenty! She would immediately befriend strangers by greeting them with her endearing smile and saying "Mais, hello cher!" in her sweet Cajun accent. She is survived by her sons, Kirby J. Usie and wife Thelma of Baton Rouge, and Ronald J. Usie and wife Debra of Zachary, LA; five grandchildren, Missy Guillory and husband Darren of Baton Rouge, Michelle Graham and husband Jerry of Prairieville, Joy Langlois and husband Chris of Geismar, Tyler Usie of Atlanta, GA, and Conner Usie of Baton Rouge; twelve great grandchildren, Blake Stafford and husband Justin, Brooke Burns and husband Grant, Ben Stafford, Alyssa Guillory, Ashley Guillory, Justin Green, Emily Green, Austin Graham, Olivia Graham, Brendan Langlois, Baylor Langlois, and Cole Langlois; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clevans J. Usie; mother, Anita Badon Hebert; father, Adelma Hebert; brothers, Robert, Walter, Dallas and Willis Hebert; and her sisters, Agnes H. Guidry and Lucille H. Huval. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kind and loving care provided by the health care professionals at Nottingham Regional Rehab Center and Life Source Hospice (Lorraine Crifasi). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Metanoia Incorporated at 4256 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements. To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.