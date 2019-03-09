Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Muscarello Allulli. View Sign

Lena Muscarello Allulli, age 94 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 11, 1924 in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Peter and Carolina Muscarello. She attended St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, later known as Holy Ghost Catholic School, and was a graduate of Hammond High School. She was a long-time parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She met her husband-to-be, Paul Allulli, of New York City, NY at a dance on the President riverboat during World War II, while he was serving in the Navy. He was enchanted and returned to marry her on June 23, 1946 when the war was over. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1991. She was known for her sweetness, her humor, and the joy she took in feeding her family and any friends they might want to bring to her table. No one could make meatballs or lasagna like hers, no matter how hard we all tried! She made our plates for Sunday dinner into her nineties and enjoyed family holiday gatherings full of laughter her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Santo Muscarello and Frank Muscarello, her sisters Rose Drago, Agnes Desalvo, Mary Costanza, Frances Ciolino, Sarah Alfonso, Laura Ciolino, and Annie Silvia. She is survived by her children Bernard Allulli (Genevieve), Linda Allulli Wells, Anthony Allulli (Gail), and Paula Allulli DePaula (Brian); grandchildren, Eric Wells (Amber), Amy Wells Mount, Nicole Allulli Brown (Douglas), Beau Allulli (Rachel), Michelle Allulli Dionne (David), Chris Allulli (Peyote), A.J. Allulli (Lauren), Regina Allulli, Becky DePaula Guidry (Jai), and Tim DePaula (Julianna); great-grandchildren Regan Wells, Ethan Wells, Sierra Bailey, Coyt Dillon Bailey, Cameron Dionne, Alexis Dionne, Xavier Allulli, Jude Allulli, Talon Guidry, Tucker Guidry, Lena DePaula, and Lucia DePaula; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be welcomed at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-9 pm, with a service at 7pm, with Fr. Robert Merced officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Rose Memorial Gardens in Hammond, Louisiana at 9 am. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the home of her son Bernard Allulli, all family and friends are invited to attend.

