Lena Scavona Dimaio passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Lena was a native of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Istrouma High School, Class of 1968. She had a 22 year career as the Nursery Coordinator at Comite Baptist Church. Her greatest passion in life was loving on her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Nicholas Dimaio, Jr., children, Gena and Scott Dimaio, grandchildren Hunter Dimaio, Emalea Dimaio, Cooper Knaps and Justin Watts. Lena was blessed to come from a large loving family of 5 brothers, Jake, John, Arthur, Kerry and David Scavona, and 2 sisters Ann Marie Scavona Giacconie and Madge Scavona. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob Scavona, Bobby Scavona Demars and step father Floyd Demars and also a niece, Tammy Scavona. The family would like to offer a special appreciation to Heart of Hospice for their amazing care and her private caregivers, Ms Dianne and Ms Barbara. A private service will be held in celebration of Mrs. Lena's life with an internment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign an online guest book. In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to Heart of Hospice, 4212 American Way, Suite C, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
