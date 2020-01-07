Lea, age 89, joined her husband in heaven on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was a native and resident of Independence, LA. Lea was a sweet, generous spirit, a mom, and mentor to everyone. She was the secretary for many years at Albany Elementary School. She loved traveling and quilting. Lea will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Nelwynne Lea (Nell) Herring; a special loving niece, Jackie Sue Purvis; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Albert Sidney Kinchen. Lea is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eurilda Bergeron Triola; husband, Orin Herring; son, Mark Orin Herring; siblings, Mary Ann Perry, Alice King, and Anthony Triola. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resuming on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Old Zion Hill Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020