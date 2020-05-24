Lendon Eldred McCrory
Lendon Eldred McCrory, 69, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was a native of Prairieville, LA and a resident of Greensburg, LA. He was a member of the Local Union 198 for 46 years where he retired. Lendon graduated from East Ascension High School. He attended the Univeristy of Hammond and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Lendon is survived by his partner of 35 years and wife of 20 years, Margaret Lockhart McCrory; stepsons, Ronald Wayne Roe, Jr., Randy Karl Roe, Robert Dwayne Roe; brother, Mark McCrory. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9-11AM services immediately following. Interment: Prairieville Community Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
