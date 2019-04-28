Lenn "Pete" Graham a resident of Walker, LA. passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1959 in Hattiesburg, MS. He was loved by everyone he came in contact with. He loved deeply and whole heartedly. His sweet spirit drew you in and made your heart smile. He is survived by his 2 sons Travas Glascock and wife Teri, Chris Graham and wife Alesha, His only daughter Julee Graham-Hymel and husband Derek. His 14 grandchildren Travas Jr., Ethan, Hayden, Ben, Levi, Harper, Trevor, Krison, Taylor, Jayden, Jaxon, Sebestian, lil Jaxon, and Elisabeth. His mother's Nina Morgan and Alice Graham, his sister Jeanne Graham-Diagle, 2 brothers Chad Graham and wife Trina, Tommy Graham and wife Jackie. Nieces and nephews Darcy, Kyle, Devan, Jessica, and Justin. He is preceded in death by his father Tommy Graham and Best Friend/Brother John Thompson. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 am until services at 3 pm at Christ Community Church, 26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA. 70726. All flowers and arrangements may be sent to the church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019