Rev. Dr. Lenn R. Alexander Sr. entered into eternal rest at AMG Specialty Hospital Zachary, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was an 80-year-old native of St. Francisville, LA and a resident of Baker, LA. He served as Senior Pastor at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church (where he was a member), Baton Rouge, Union Baptist Church, Zachary and Rasberry Baptist Church, St. Francisville, LA. He was a graduate of Scotlandville High School. He received a Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate Degree in Theology from Christian Bible College. He was a member of the Fourth District Baptist Association and East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference. He was also affiliated with the National Congress of Christian Education. Visitation at Union Baptist Church, 4624 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Visitation resumes at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway, Rev. Ronnie Blake, Pastor, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. John Bowman and eulogized by Rev. Dr. Ernest Mills. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his children, Latishua C. Reed, Vondrica Alexander and Lenn R. Alexander Jr.; three sisters, Mrs. Lucille Goff, Ms. Dora Alexander and Dr. Rosa H. Williams; two Brothers, Johnson Alexander and Technical Sergeant Huey P. L. Alexander (retired); grandchildren, Megan and Alexis Little, Raelyn and Kaitlyn Alexander; great-grandchildren, Paris and John Flowers Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Brown Alexander; Daughter, Paula D. A. Little; Parents, Rev. William M. and Everlean D. Alexander; four sisters, Lorena, Daisy Lee, Bessie and Elouise; five brothers, Carey, Samuel, Rev. Dr. Joseph P., Arry and Leonard R. Alexander. Arrangements entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019