Lenora "Jean" Farris, age 89, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on Saturday, June 13th. Jean was a native of Baton Rouge and was a loving mother to her four children. She was known for her sense of humor, lively personality, and for the delicious family meals she prepared. She was an active member of Comite Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered. Jean loved to bring people together. She enjoyed meeting for weekly card games with her closest friends and hosting her family's Sunday lunches after church. She had a compassionate, loving spirit. Lenora is survived by her children, Barry Farris, Jackie Farris, and Rebecca Harlan; grandchildren, Jason Farris, Brandon Farris, Jessica Servi, Natalie Gomez, Valerie Harlan, Blayne Johnson, and Dustin Johnson; great grand-children Skylar Farris, Dylan Farris, Ethan Farris, Emma Farris, Finn Servi, Rose Servi, Maddie Gomez, and Sophie Gomez; and great-great-grandchild Allie Farris. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ellen Penny and her father Wallace Cutrer; husband, Isaiah Farris Jr.; son, Jeffrey Farris; son-in-law, Mike Harlan; and grandchild, Michael Harlan Jr. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Joey Norman, Kenny Gaugler, Jason Farris, Brandon Farris, Skylar Farris, Blayne Johnson, Dani Servi, and Jamie Norman. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.