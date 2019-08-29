Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenora Hill Horton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lenora Hill Horton, known as (fatty), entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. She was born January 11, 1942 in Centerville, MS, a native of Zachary, LA, and a resident of Detroit, MI. A 1961 graduate of Northwestern High School in Zachary, La. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Felton Horton; four sons; Felton (Julia) South Carolina; Dexter (Regina), Jacksonville, Tenn., Delancie (Shino); and Amiri (Tenia) Horton; Grandson raised as a son, Amere Horton and a special nephew who she helped raise, Andre R. Ferguson, Baton Rouge, La. Grandchildren: Terrell, Corey, Grayson, Peann, Nami and Sydney Horton; sister Sharon Hill. A special niece and loyal caregiver Shawndria Hill; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and Jehovah Witness congregation. Preceded in death by her parents, Nora Lee Moore and Melford Hill Sr., siblings, Russell Moore, Milford Hill Jr., Jessie Hill, Essie Sheldon and Ora Hill Haney. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019

