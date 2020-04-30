Lenora M. Story, beloved mother, passed away April 28, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans and relocated to Baton Rouge. She graduated from Dillard University and was a retired teacher who worked for over 40 years with the Orleans Parish School Board. She was a lover of the arts, music, and education. She is survived by her children Bernell R. Story, Jr., Allison M. Story, Kirk C. Story, and Dr. Gay M. Story. Also survived by her grandchildren Cheryl-Lynn Story and Kymber-Lynn Story and great-grandchild Ethan Story. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bernell R. Story, Sr. and brother Elwyn Ivory, Sr. Walk Through Visitation Only will begin at 9 am followed by Private Funeral Mass for immediate family members only at 10 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70116.

