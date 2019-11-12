Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Elizabeth Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Elizabeth Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lenora Simoneaux, was born in Klotzville, LA on August 7, 1924 to parents, Odon Sr. and Aline Blanchard Simoneaux. Lenora passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home at the age of 95. After high school she went to work in New Orleans for Bell South and worked there for 39 ½ years until her retirement in 1984. After her retirement she came back home to look after her elderly mother. Lenora became a member of the St. Elizabeth Alter Society and a Pink Lady at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville. She is survived by her nieces, Madeline Simoneaux Bell (Bruce), Nancy Simoneaux Coig (Joe), Laverne Simoneaux, and Tracey Simoneaux; nephews, Odon J. Simoneaux III (Sonia), Michael Simoneaux, Clark Simoneaux, and Todd Simoneaux (Jami); sister in law, Barbara Simoneaux; and several great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey Simoneaux (Rosemary Giaccone), Odon Simoneaux Jr. (Mary Bridget Murphy), and Patrick Simoneaux (Carol LeBlanc). Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Church, Paincourtville from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of her caregivers and especially Amedisys Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Elizabeth School, 6051 Convent St, Paincourtville, LA 70391.

