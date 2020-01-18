Lenora Poydras was born in Maringouin, LA to the Late Doris P. Farris. She was called home to be with her Heavenly Father January 15, 2020, at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Sharon Poydras of Baton Rouge, Tracie (Chris Evans) of Powder Springs, GA, twin brother Lindolph Marcellous and brothers Dale and David Farris. She was preceeded in death by her son Brian Poydras, Sr. and grandson Jamison Tate. Viewing will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road Baton Rouge, LA 70805 from 9am until religious service at 11am on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020