Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Darlington United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Darlington United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Chipola, LA, Lenora Redmond McNabb passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home in Chipola, LA. She was born December 24, 1940 in Chipola, LA and was 78 years of age. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School. She worked as an accountant and retired as a teacher for the St. Helena Parish School Board. She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star # 158 Greensburg, LA. She was a lifelong member of Darlington United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be truly missed by her loved ones. She was known endearingly by her grandchildren as "MawMaw". She is survived by one son, Joey McNabb; four grandchildren, Jacob Blake McNabb, Madison Evaree McNabb , Taylor Ronald McNabb and Tyler Redmond McNabb; one sister, Linda Redmond Esteve; one niece, Erica Esteve; a beloved Aunt, Martha Albritton Johnson; and numerous other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father, John "Buddy" Redmond and mother, Evaree Albritton Redmond both of Chipola, LA. Visitation at, Darlington United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until Memorial Services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Fellowship following the services. Services conducted by Rev. Matthew Campbell, Rev. Don Tate and Rev. Mike Townsend. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Darlington United Methodist Church. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019

