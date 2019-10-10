A native of Star, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, Lenora passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Viewing on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9 am until services at 11 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy., conducted by Rev. Ronnie O. Blake. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Survived by one son, Alvin Taylor Sr.; sister, Bernice Sanders; grandchildren, Renea Jackson (Terry), Portia Tillotson-Bell, Patrick Tillotson, Victoria Tillotson Dempsey (Rudolph Jr.), Alvin Taylor Jr. (Jalanda), LaToshia Taylor, and Jarrell Taylor; 8 great-grand children. Proceeded in death by her husband, Freddie Benard; Daughter and Son-in-law, Doris Louise and Donald Tillotson; parents, Lionel and Leonia Taylor; mother-in-law, Cassie Whitfield; seven siblings; one grandson, and her most cherished puppy Mickey.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019