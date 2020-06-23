Lenore Elizabeth Evans "Nonie" Banks
1931 - 2020
Lenore Elizabeth Evans "Nonie" Banks died June 17, 2020 from complications following surgery. She was born in New Orleans to Niles Pelham Evans and Mary Ellen Llewellyn Evans on December 31, 1931. The family moved to Baton Rouge when she was 8 years old and she resided there for the rest of her life, except for 3 years in Chicago. She was a graduate of LSU where she earned a Bachelor Degree in Education and English, a Masters in Speech and Bachelor of Music. She fulfilled all the requirements for Doctorate in Speech except a dissertation. She taught speech at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Baton Rouge High School and English to foreign students at LSU (English Language and Orientation Program) She was an award winning actress and singer at the Baton Rouge Little Theatre (where her picture appears on the Wall of Fame) Nonie was member of the Screen Actors Guild and appeared in over 40 movie and television productions. Music was an important part of Nonie's life. She was a member of the Music Club, the Gilbert and Sullivan Society, and her church choirs and other musical groups. She performed for special occasions and she visited nursing homes and assisted living facilities to sing for the residents, sometimes singing some of the thousands for which she wrote the lyrics. Nonie was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by husband Roderick K, Banks, sister Virgina E. Carradine, brother Robert L. Evans (Janice) sons Roderick E. Banks and Frederick T. Banks, daughter-in-law Patrica J. Banks, four grandchildren Aleksandra B. Coursey (Mike), James T. Banks (Charity), Molly E. Banks, and Roderick J. Banks and six great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 with religious services following at 1:30 pm at First United Methodist Church (face masks and social distancing required at the church). Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, In lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund or to your favorite charity.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
