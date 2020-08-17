Leo "Red" Barry passed away peacefully at his residence on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a native of Oklahoma and resided in Denham Springs for 40 years. He traveled the world as a heavy equipment operator on pipelines. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, bee keeping and volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. He was also a faithful Adoration Chapel adorer. Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, parents and 1 brother. He is survived by his 2 children Kathy Maggio (Vincent), David Barry (Cara); 4 grandchildren Jacob Barry (Liz), Zachary Barry, Trey Maggio, Hannah Aime (Austin); 1 great grandchild Addison Aime; 1 brother Bill Barry. Family & friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home on August 19,2020 from 10:00 am -11:30 am with recitation of rosary at 11:30; followed by Service at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry through Immaculate Conception. 225-665-1623.

