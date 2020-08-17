1/1
Leo "Red" Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo "Red" Barry passed away peacefully at his residence on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a native of Oklahoma and resided in Denham Springs for 40 years. He traveled the world as a heavy equipment operator on pipelines. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, bee keeping and volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. He was also a faithful Adoration Chapel adorer. Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, parents and 1 brother. He is survived by his 2 children Kathy Maggio (Vincent), David Barry (Cara); 4 grandchildren Jacob Barry (Liz), Zachary Barry, Trey Maggio, Hannah Aime (Austin); 1 great grandchild Addison Aime; 1 brother Bill Barry. Family & friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home on August 19,2020 from 10:00 am -11:30 am with recitation of rosary at 11:30; followed by Service at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry through Immaculate Conception. 225-665-1623.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved