Leo D. Davis, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle; born in Baton Rouge on August 2, 1933, passed away on June 23, 2019 in his home. He was survived by wife of 67 yrs., Gwen J. Davis, daughter Terry D. Vessell (John), sons Michael C. Davis (Tamara), Charles Lewis Davis, and Derrick Gross, and daughter-in-law Theresa Davis, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Clay and Mary Smith Davis, sons Leo D. Davis Jr. and Christopher Williamston, grandson Michael C. Davis Jr., sisters Lillie D. Conley (Norman) and Shirley W. Davis, and brother Dennis Davis. He was a USPS carrier for 37.5 yrs. Viewing: Sat., June 29, 9:00 am. until service at 11:00 am. New Gideon B.C., 2542 Balis Dr, BR La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 29, 2019