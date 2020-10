Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leo's life story with friends and family

Share Leo's life story with friends and family

Leo ""Sonny"" Flynn passed away at home on October 3, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6 from 5pm – 7pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Mass Christian Burial, Wednesday Oct 7, 2020 at 12:30 pm at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store